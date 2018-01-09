Tubby Reddy vows to fight SASCOC sacking

Cape Town - Sacked South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) CEO Tubby Reddy has vowed to fight the decision, saying he wasn't given an opportunity to defend himself.

Suspended by the organisation in June last year under a cloud of sexual harassment allegations, Reddy has been at war with the organisation and its president Gideon Sam for months now.

Reddy had claimed that SASCOC under Sam were effectively implementing a smear campaign against him that included, Reddy alleged, surveillance equipment being placed inside his home.

Reddy has continuously denied the sexual harassment claims, but Sam confirmed to Sport24 on Tuesday that Reddy, SASCOC financial officer Vinesh Maharaj and Jean Kelly, a senior member of SASCOC who worked under Reddy, had all been given their letters of dismissal on Monday.

A SASCOC Disciplinary Committee found Reddy guilty, with seven of the 14 council members voting for him to be removed from his position.

However, a letter from Reddy's legal team made it clear that the war was far from over and that Reddy would be contesting the decision.

The letter suggested that SASCOC had spent more than R3 million in their efforts to get rid of Reddy and that Reddy had not been allowed to sit before the Disciplinary Committee to give his side of the story.

According to the letter, Reddy was ill on the days he was expected to show up at the hearing.

"Mr Reddy will be appealing this flawed process and decision through the normal channels available to him," the letter read.

"The HR policies of SASCOC provide for such circumstances and he will be reserving all his rights."