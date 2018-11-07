Top SA boxer tests positive in doping scandal

Cape Town - Top South African boxer Kevin Lerena has been thrust into the centre of a doping saga, the World Boxing Council (WBC) has confirmed.

While exact details are unclear at this early stage, the WBC tweeted on Wednesday that Lerena had "tested positive" last month.

"BREAKING NEWS: Boxer Kevin Lerena tested positive in a test by @Vada_Testing done in October 18, in Johannesburg, South Africa," the WBC tweeted.

VADA is the Voluntary Anti-Doping Society - an organisation that works with the WBC on the Clean Boxing Programme.

Lerena, 26, who is the current IBO World Cruiserweight champion, turned professional in 2009 and has a professional record of 21-1.

Lerena found himself in the spotlight back in 2014 during the Oscar Pistorius murder trial when he testified in the state's case against the former South African Paralympian star.

Sport24 has contacted the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) and WBC for comment.