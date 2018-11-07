NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
South Africa

Top SA boxer tests positive in doping scandal

2018-11-07 10:48
Kevin Lerena (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - Top South African boxer Kevin Lerena has been thrust into the centre of a doping saga, the World Boxing Council (WBC) has confirmed.

While exact details are unclear at this early stage, the WBC tweeted on Wednesday that Lerena had "tested positive" last month. 

"BREAKING NEWS: Boxer Kevin Lerena tested positive in a test by done in October 18, in Johannesburg, South Africa," the WBC tweeted.

VADA is the Voluntary Anti-Doping Society - an organisation that works with the WBC on the Clean Boxing Programme. 

Lerena, 26, who is the current IBO World Cruiserweight champion, turned professional in 2009 and has a professional record of 21-1. 

Lerena found himself in the spotlight back in 2014 during the Oscar Pistorius murder trial when he testified in the state's case against the former South African Paralympian star.

Sport24 has contacted the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) and WBC for comment. 

Read more on:    wbc  |  kevin lerena  |  boxing
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Disgraced top Italian swimmer banned for 4 years

2018-11-07 09:18

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Call for World Rugby to issue statement on Farrell tackle World Rugby responds to Rassie video with 'no comment' WATCH: Rassie coaches the 'Farrell tackle' Boks adamant they'll emulate Farrell 'tackle' Boks are taking things too far with 'Farrell tackle'
World Rugby responds to Rassie video with 'no comment' Rassie: England's chances against All Blacks are slim Gary Player CC ready for world's best Anderson, Federer set for London rematch at ATP Finals Bafana players have the desire to qualify for AFCON - Baxter

Latest Multimedia

Woza Nazo episode 3: DJ Cleo talks Soweto derby
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 