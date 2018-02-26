Team SA make final adjustments for Commonwealth Games

Cape Town - The final additions to the South African team to take part at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in Australia have been announced by SASCOC.

Joining Team SA in Australia will be gymnasts, a men's 4×100m relay squad and three extra track and field athletes.

The men's Sevens squad was also announced and they'll join their female counterparts who were named in the initial team announcement on January 30 this year. In addition Aseza Hele is named as the women's Sevens reserve.

The 4x100m relay team members are Anaso Jobodwana along with Clarence Munyai, Henricho Bruintjies and Emile Erasmus.

Two-time Olympian Stephen Mokoka (10 000m), and field athletes Jaco Engelbrecht (shot put) and hammer thrower Tshepang Makhethe are the three final names for the athletics code.

The gymnasts who will compete for the rainbow nation are the up and coming Naveen Daries in the artistic discipline while Grace Legote and Chris-Marie van Wyk compete in the rhythmic category.

SASCOC also announced the various management/coaching/technical officials for the different sporting codes.

"We welcome the final names of the various athletes who will join Team South Africa at the Commonwealth Games," SASCOC President Gideon Sam said.

"The men's rugby Sevens side obviously gives us enormous medal-winning potential and it's also exciting that we are taking a men’s 4x100m relay team - which will add another string to our bow.

"Now, with the final selections done and dusted I wish the athletes the very best in their final preparations as they strive to do their best for the rainbow nation and continue our excellent tradition at this event."

SASCOC Acting CEO Patience Shikwambana added, "The naming of the final additions to the team as well as the management/coaching staff is yet another piece of the puzzle as we at SASCOC deliver yet another team to global multi-code event.

"I have every faith that this team will once again bring back medals, do our nation proud, and be great ambassadors at the same time."

The Commonwealth Games will take place in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4-15.

At the 2014 Games, in Glasgow, Scotland four years ago, Team SA ended seventh on the medals table with a total medal count of 40 (13 gold, 10 silver and 17 bronze).

Additional names for Team SA at the 2018 Commonwealth Games:

Athletics

Anaso Jobodwana, Clarence Munyai, Henricho Bruintjies, Emile Erasmus (all men's 4x100m relay, Stephen Mokoka (10 000m), Jaco Engelbrecht (shot put), Tshepang Makhethe (hammer throw)

Gymnastics

Naveen Daries (artistic), Grace Legote and Chris-Marie van Wyk (both rhythmic)

Rugby Sevens (men)

Tim Agaba, Philip Snyman, Dylan Sage, Kwagga Smith, Werner Kok, Kyle Brown, Branco du Preez, Rosko Specman, Justin Geduld, Cecil Afrika, Seabelo Senatla, Adriaan Nel, Siviwe Soyizwapi (travelling reserve).

Management: Neil Powell, Renfred Dazel, Ashley Evert

Rugby Sevens (women)

Reserve: Aseza Hele

TEAM OFFICIALS FOR TEAM SA

Aquatics

Team manager: Nonkululeko Mngadi, Head coach: Graham Hill, Coaches: Andrea di Nino, Rocco Meiring, Cedric Finch, Manager/coach (para-swimming): Theo Vorster; Coach (diving), William Sherritt

Athletics

Team manager: Peter Lourens, Coach (throws): Terseus Liebenberg, Coach (jumps): Reneilwe Aphane, Coach (middle distance): Samuel Sepeng, Coach (sprints/hurdles): Seef le Roux

Badminton

Coach/manager: Stewart Carson

Boxing

Coach: Mladeli Mngqhibisa, Coach/manager: Johannes Britz

Cycling

Manager/coach: Elrick Kulsen, Coach (road): Bosseau Boshoff, Coach (track): Annerine Wenhold, Coach (MTB): Erica Groenewald, Mechanic (Road/MTB): Jean-Pierre Jacobs, Mechanic (track): Pieter Jansen

Gymnastics

Manager/coach (artistic): Ilse Laing, coach (rhythmic): Tatiana Lavrentchouk-Vizer

Hockey (men)

Head coach: Mark Hopkins, Assistant coach: Cheslyn Gie, Video analyst: Nkuliso Zondi, Team manager: Marthinus van Staden

Hockey (women)

Head coach: Sheldon Rostron, Assistant coach: Kurt Cerfontyne, Video analyst: Wayne Hendricks, Team manager: Maryke Eloff

Lawn bowls

Manager/coach: Jessica Henderson, Directors (para): Annatjie van Rooyen, Graham Ward, Coach (men): Martinus Fraser, Coach (para-lawn bowls): Geoffrey Newcombe

Netball

Team manager: Nisha Rupnarain, Coaches: Norma Plummer, Nicole Cusack, Video analyst: Christy Mullender, Coaching intern (CGF): Dumisani Chauke

Rugby Sevens (men)

Coach: Neil Powell, Assistant coach: Renred Dazel, Team manager: Ashley Evert

Rugby Sevens (women)

Coach: Paul Delport, Team manager: Michelle English, Conditioning coach: John Meintjies

Shooting

Coach/manager: Bernard de Beer

Triathlon

Coach: Lindsey Parry, Team manager: Kate Roberts

Weightlifting

Coach/manager: Stephen Cupido

Wrestling

Coach/Manager: Nico Coetzee, Coaching intern (CFG): Mpho Madi

Para-athletics

Manager: Jan Wahl, Coach (throwing/field): Daniel Damon, Coach (track): Suzanne Ferreira

Para-powerlifting

Coach: Andrew Ludik

Para-table tennis

Coach/manager: Anver Lyners

Medical team

Chief medical doctor: Paul Maphoto, Doctors: Thulani Ngwenya, Tshegofatso Gaetsewe, Carolette Cloete, Crosby Mulungwa. Chief physiotherapist: Bafana Sihlali, Physiotherapists: Rannoa (Dan) Ntseke, Sergant Motha, Hugh Everson, Khuliso Netshivhangani, Corrine Sheppard, Danielle Munezero, Tarina van der Stockt, Ugendrie Govender, Narayani Pillay