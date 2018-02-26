Team SA make final adjustments for Commonwealth Games

Cape Town - The final additions to the South African team to take part at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast in Australia have been announced by SASCOC.
Joining Team SA in Australia will be gymnasts, a men's 4×100m relay squad and three extra track and field athletes.
The men's Sevens squad was also announced and they'll join their female counterparts who were named in the initial team announcement on January 30 this year. In addition Aseza Hele is named as the women's Sevens reserve.
The 4x100m relay team members are Anaso Jobodwana along with Clarence Munyai, Henricho Bruintjies and Emile Erasmus.
Two-time Olympian Stephen Mokoka (10 000m), and field athletes Jaco Engelbrecht (shot put) and hammer thrower Tshepang Makhethe are the three final names for the athletics code.
The gymnasts who will compete for the rainbow nation are the up and coming Naveen Daries in the artistic discipline while Grace Legote and Chris-Marie van Wyk compete in the rhythmic category.
SASCOC also announced the various management/coaching/technical officials for the different sporting codes.
"We welcome the final names of the various athletes who will join Team South Africa at the Commonwealth Games," SASCOC President Gideon Sam said.
"The men's rugby Sevens side obviously gives us enormous medal-winning potential and it's also exciting that we are taking a men’s 4x100m relay team - which will add another string to our bow.
"Now, with the final selections done and dusted I wish the athletes the very best in their final preparations as they strive to do their best for the rainbow nation and continue our excellent tradition at this event."
SASCOC Acting CEO Patience Shikwambana added, "The naming of the final additions to the team as well as the management/coaching staff is yet another piece of the puzzle as we at SASCOC deliver yet another team to global multi-code event.
"I have every faith that this team will once again bring back medals, do our nation proud, and be great ambassadors at the same time."
The Commonwealth Games will take place in Gold Coast, Australia from April 4-15.
At the 2014 Games, in Glasgow, Scotland four years ago, Team SA ended seventh on the medals table with a total medal count of 40 (13 gold, 10 silver and 17 bronze).
Additional names for Team SA at the 2018 Commonwealth Games:
Athletics
Anaso Jobodwana, Clarence Munyai, Henricho Bruintjies, Emile Erasmus (all men's 4x100m relay, Stephen Mokoka (10 000m), Jaco Engelbrecht (shot put), Tshepang Makhethe (hammer throw)
Gymnastics
Naveen Daries (artistic), Grace Legote and Chris-Marie van Wyk (both rhythmic)
Rugby Sevens (men)
Tim Agaba, Philip Snyman, Dylan Sage, Kwagga Smith, Werner Kok, Kyle Brown, Branco du Preez, Rosko Specman, Justin Geduld, Cecil Afrika, Seabelo Senatla, Adriaan Nel, Siviwe Soyizwapi (travelling reserve).
Management: Neil Powell, Renfred Dazel, Ashley Evert
Rugby Sevens (women)
Reserve: Aseza Hele
TEAM OFFICIALS FOR TEAM SA
Aquatics
Team manager: Nonkululeko Mngadi, Head coach: Graham Hill, Coaches: Andrea di Nino, Rocco Meiring, Cedric Finch, Manager/coach (para-swimming): Theo Vorster; Coach (diving), William Sherritt
Athletics
Team manager: Peter Lourens, Coach (throws): Terseus Liebenberg, Coach (jumps): Reneilwe Aphane, Coach (middle distance): Samuel Sepeng, Coach (sprints/hurdles): Seef le Roux
Badminton
Coach/manager: Stewart Carson
Boxing
Coach: Mladeli Mngqhibisa, Coach/manager: Johannes Britz
Cycling
Manager/coach: Elrick Kulsen, Coach (road): Bosseau Boshoff, Coach (track): Annerine Wenhold, Coach (MTB): Erica Groenewald, Mechanic (Road/MTB): Jean-Pierre Jacobs, Mechanic (track): Pieter Jansen
Gymnastics
Manager/coach (artistic): Ilse Laing, coach (rhythmic): Tatiana Lavrentchouk-Vizer
Hockey (men)
Head coach: Mark Hopkins, Assistant coach: Cheslyn Gie, Video analyst: Nkuliso Zondi, Team manager: Marthinus van Staden
Hockey (women)
Head coach: Sheldon Rostron, Assistant coach: Kurt Cerfontyne, Video analyst: Wayne Hendricks, Team manager: Maryke Eloff
Lawn bowls
Manager/coach: Jessica Henderson, Directors (para): Annatjie van Rooyen, Graham Ward, Coach (men): Martinus Fraser, Coach (para-lawn bowls): Geoffrey Newcombe
Netball
Team manager: Nisha Rupnarain, Coaches: Norma Plummer, Nicole Cusack, Video analyst: Christy Mullender, Coaching intern (CGF): Dumisani Chauke
Rugby Sevens (men)
Coach: Neil Powell, Assistant coach: Renred Dazel, Team manager: Ashley Evert
Rugby Sevens (women)
Coach: Paul Delport, Team manager: Michelle English, Conditioning coach: John Meintjies
Shooting
Coach/manager: Bernard de Beer
Triathlon
Coach: Lindsey Parry, Team manager: Kate Roberts
Weightlifting
Coach/manager: Stephen Cupido
Wrestling
Coach/Manager: Nico Coetzee, Coaching intern (CFG): Mpho Madi
Para-athletics
Manager: Jan Wahl, Coach (throwing/field): Daniel Damon, Coach (track): Suzanne Ferreira
Para-powerlifting
Coach: Andrew Ludik
Para-table tennis
Coach/manager: Anver Lyners
Medical team
Chief medical doctor: Paul Maphoto, Doctors: Thulani Ngwenya, Tshegofatso Gaetsewe, Carolette Cloete, Crosby Mulungwa. Chief physiotherapist: Bafana Sihlali, Physiotherapists: Rannoa (Dan) Ntseke, Sergant Motha, Hugh Everson, Khuliso Netshivhangani, Corrine Sheppard, Danielle Munezero, Tarina van der Stockt, Ugendrie Govender, Narayani Pillay