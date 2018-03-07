SASCOC to pay R55 000 for every gold at Gold Coast

Cape Town - The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has provided its 182-member Commonwealth Games squad incentives for the Gold Coast.

READ: SA squad named for Commonwealth Games

SASCOC promised to award all gold medalists in Australia R55 000 with an extra R12 500 going to their coaches.

Silver medal winners will earn R25 000 with R7 500 for their coach, while bronze medalists will receive R15 000 (R5 000 to their coach).

South Africa will do battle across 17 codes, including para-sports athletics, lawn bowls, swimming, table tennis and powerlifting.

Sporting codes with South African participation in Australia are the following: athletics, badminton, bowls, boxing, cycling (mountain bike, road, track), gymnastics, hockey, netball, rugby sevens, shooting, table tennis, triathlon, weightlifting and wrestling.

SEE: Team SA's Commonwealth Games kit unveiled

Team South Africa finished seventh overall at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games, earning a total of 40 medals including 13 golds.

The Commonwealth Games at the Gold Coast will run from April 4-15.