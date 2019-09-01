SASCOC mourns 'devastating' death of champion SA boxer

Cape Town - The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has sent its condolences to the family of 25-year-old champion boxer Leighandre Jegels, who was shot and killed on Friday night.

Jegels was shot, allegedly by her police officer boyfriend against whom she is reported to have a protection order, while commuting with her mother in East London, where she lived.

The alleged killer has since been arrested.

The boxer's mother was also wounded during the shooting and was rushed to the hospital, Sport24 earlier reported.

SASCOC released a statement on Saturday night mourning Jegels' "devastating" death.

Full SASCOC statement:

"The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) deeply mourns the sad and sudden loss of world karate, continental and SA boxing champion, Leighandre Jegels.

"Twenty-five year old Leighandre is taken away from us far too soon and whilst in the midst of returning, after an absence of two years, to an extremely promising career as well as being a role model to our young and upcoming athletes.

"Although having not fought since exactly two years ago, she has an unbroken record of nine wins from nine bouts with seven of them being knockouts. She was due to make her comeback on 2 October 2019.

"Not only was Leighandre the SA Junior Bantamweight Champion, she was also the WBA Pan African Junior Bantamweight Champion and an accomplished and talented black belt Karateka.

"It is devastating, that as we celebrate and honour our women in this national women’s month, to lose Leighandre under such violent circumstances.

"May Leighandre’s’ soul rest in peace and our thoughts are with her family during this extremely sad time."

