Cape Town - The South African women's netball team missed out on a bronze medal at the Netball World Cup when they lost to hosts England in Liverpool on Sunday.

England won the match 58-42.

The South Africans missed out on the final when they lost 55-53 to Australia in the semi-finals on Saturday.

More to follow...

#NWC2019 #ENGvSA | FULL TIME

Bronze Medal Match ??



?????????????? England 58-42 South Africa ????



Not meant to be today.

Thank You for giving it your everything again in what has been an amazing @NetballWorldCup campaign for SA. ??#SPARProteas #WeAreAllIn — Netball South Africa (@Netball_SA) July 21, 2019