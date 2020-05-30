SA horseracing moves quickly to schedule race meetings

Greyville in Durban will be the launch pad for the long-awaited return - 63 days after the last meeting - on Monday.

All race cards will be available in due course, as will online betting odds.

Strict rules and protocols have been put in place that will require adhering to. They include:

On Tuesday racing will take place at the Vaal, while on Wednesday Kenilworth in Cape Town will see action.

Thursday will see racing back at the Vaal.

Strict rules and protocols have been put in place that will require adhering to. They include:

- The field sizes will be restricted to 12 runners per race with the exception of all Pattern races in which 14 runners will be allowed

- Jockeys will be restricted to ride in the region of their choice and cannot move in between provinces. They will be allowed to make ONE move prior to the commencement of racing

- The adjusted minimum riding weight in handicap races shall remain at 54kg

- Horses moving between regions shall NOT be allowed unless a horse is moving to another province on a permanent basis as per the regulations of the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries

- All Horse Transport Companies must have the necessary Permits to move horses between the training centres and race courses

- The last race must be run not later than 16:45

- Only essential staff will be permitted on-course and spectators and owners will not be able to attend

- Persons with comorbidities shall not be able to attend

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley