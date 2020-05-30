NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
South Africa

SA horseracing moves quickly to schedule race meetings

2020-05-30 16:13
  • Greyville in Durban will be the launch pad for the long-awaited return - 63 days after the last meeting - on Monday.
  • All race cards will be available in due course, as will online betting odds.
  • Strict rules and protocols have been put in place that will require adhering to.

Horseracing in the country has wasted no time in scheduling race meetings after being given the green light to go racing as South Africa prepares to move to Covid-19 lockdown level 3 from Monday, 1 June.

READ | Top SA trainer 'thrilled' as horseracing given green light to go racing

Greyville in Durban will be the launch pad for the long-awaited return - 63 days after the last meeting - on Monday.

On Tuesday racing will take place at the Vaal, while on Wednesday Kenilworth in Cape Town will see action.

Thursday will see racing back at the Vaal.

All race cards will be available in due course, as will online betting odds.

Strict rules and protocols have been put in place that will require adhering to. They include:

- The field sizes will be restricted to 12 runners per race with the exception of all Pattern races in which 14 runners will be allowed

- Jockeys will be restricted to ride in the region of their choice and cannot move in between provinces. They will be allowed to make ONE move prior to the commencement of racing

- The adjusted minimum riding weight in handicap races shall remain at 54kg

- Horses moving between regions shall NOT be allowed unless a horse is moving to another province on a permanent basis as per the regulations of the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries

- All Horse Transport Companies must have the necessary Permits to move horses between the training centres and race courses

- The last race must be run not later than 16:45

- Only essential staff will be permitted on-course and spectators and owners will not be able to attend

- Persons with comorbidities shall not be able to attend

- Compiled by Garrin Lambley

Read more on:    coronavirus  |  horseracing  |  lockdown

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live scoring

Other live scores | View video clips
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Confusion reigns as social golf set to remain suspended under Level 3 lockdown Rugby, soccer get thumbs up to resume training in Level 3, but no matches yet SA sports community to learn its Level 3 fate on Saturday Bulls reunite another set of Kriel brothers Science makes surfing a 'complex' lockdown issue
Should SA ditch Super Rugby? The cons may outweigh the pros FLASHBACK | The day Devon Malcolm destroyed the Proteas Ntseki committed to recruiting overseas-based players eligible for Bafana Super Rugby: It would have been white-knuckle weekend Simelane stays at Ellis Park after signing new Lions deal

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | TV host John Oliver unpacks coronavirus' impact on sport
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How should the 2019/20 English Premier League title race be resolved?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 