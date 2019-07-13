Proteas thrash Fiji in Netball World Cup clash

Cape Town - The Proteas continued their winning ways at the Netball World Cup on Saturday as they defeated Fiji at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

South Africa scored the biggest score of the World Cup tournament thus far as they won 90-35.

Lenize Potgieter shot 33 points, Sigrid Burger scored 30 points, Renske Stoltz made 21 and Maryka Holtzhausen shot 6.

Skipper Bongiwe Msomi, who was also named player of the match, made her 100th appearance in the green and gold for South Africa.

On Friday, Norma Plummer's ladies defeated Trinidad and Tobago 76-45 in their opening World Cup game.

South Africa's next Group C match is against Jamaica on Sunday at 17:45 SA time.

This match will be televised on SuperSport 10.

Scoring stats:

Sigrid Burger 30/33 (91%)

Maryka Holtzhausen 6/7 (86%)

Renske Stoltz 21/25 (84%)

Lenize Potgieter 33/34 (97%)