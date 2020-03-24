Netball South Africa president tests positive for coronavirus

Netball South Africa president Cecilia Molokwane has tested positive for the coronavirus, the governing body announced on Tuesday.

Netball South Africa said via a press statement that Molokwane had recently returned from business travels in England and Scotland.

"Ms Molokwane had travelled to the United Kingdom for meetings with the International Netball Federation (INF) where she serves as a board member in March. These meetings took place as South Africa is gearing to host the 2023 Netball World Cup in Cape Town," Netball South Africa said in the statement.



Molokwane said she found out on Tuesday morning that she had tested positive for the virus.

"I did these tests following my return from the UK where I was in March. I would also like to mention that when we returned from the UK, we were screened at the airport (ORT) and everything went well. I would like to take this moment to alert the general public that I am currently in quarantine and taking all the necessary precautions to make sure that I recover fully from the virus. I am not showing any symptoms however I will still take precautions to protect everyone around me and myself."



She added: "Please take all necessary precautions, wash your hands with soap or sanitiser for at least 20 seconds, keep the required two metre social distance. This virus is real, and we need to treat it as such. If you test positive please make sure that you quarantine for the required 14 days."

- Netball South Africa