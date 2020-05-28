Let's go racing! Horseracing gets green light to take to the starting gates

Horseracing in the country will resume on Monday, 1 June behind closed doors.

The field sizes will be restricted to 12 runners per race with the exception of all Pattern races in which 14 runners will be allowed.

Racing at Flamingo Park shall NOT take place in the month of June.

This comes after Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, on Thursday confirmed that under Covid-10 lockdown level 3 all non-contact professional sport will be allowed to resume.

According to the Turf Talk website, the NHA has informed the Racing Operators accordingly on the requirements that need to be complied with in order to stage race meetings.

The following rules shall be applicable on the effective start date.

- Jockeys will be restricted to ride in the region of their choice and cannot move in between provinces. They will be allowed to make ONE move prior to the commencement of racing.

- The adjusted minimum riding weight in handicap races shall remain at 54kg.

- Horses moving between regions shall NOT be allowed unless a horse is moving to another province on a permanent basis as per the regulations of the Department of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

- All Horse Transport Companies must have the necessary Permits to move horses between the training centres and race courses.

- The last race must be run not later than 16:45.

- Persons with comorbidities shall not be able to attend.

