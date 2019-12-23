NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
South Africa

Government wants to 'nationalise' all sport in SA - report

2019-12-23 06:31
Nathi Mthethwa
Nathi Mthethwa (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - The South African government has reportedly published a bill that will 'nationalise' the country’s sports bodies.

According to Rapport, this includes the major sport governing bodies like SA Rugby, Cricket South Africa and Athletics South Africa.

The report in the Afrikaans weekly added that the Sports and Recreation Amendment Bill - which was published just before Christmas - caught the country's sports administrators off guard.

It added that the new proposed legislation would be so drastic that it would transfer almost all the powers of the current sport governing bodies to a deputy director general of the Department of Sport and Recreation.

The department would be empowered to hand out penalties to organisations if they did not comply with the prescriptions in the bill, including fines and up to two years in jail.

Kobus Marais, a board member of the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC), said if the bill was accepted South Africa would be kicked out of the Olympic Games because the world governing body prohibits government interference.

Sumayya Khan, acting director general of the department, denied that sports minister Nathi Mthethwa wanted to take over South African sport.

"The minister just wants to create a mechanism so that he can intervene to initiate investigations without interfering (in daily administration)," she said.

However Steve Cornelius, a sports law expert from the University of Pretoria, warned there is no doubt that the draft amendments are seeking to put the minister in full control of sport in the country.

- Compiled by Sport24 staff

Read more on:    sascoc  |  nathi mthethwa  |  athletics  |  cricket  |  rugby

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
WATCH | Etzebeth intercepts, sprints 40m to score on Top 14 debut Government wants to 'nationalise' all sport in SA - report Super Rugby in 2019: Crusaders too strong for SA's Super Heroes Root concerned about sick bowlers as England, SA 'A' draw WATCH | Eben Etzebeth touches down in Toulon
Government wants to 'nationalise' all sport in SA - report Peter de Villiers: Daughter’s death was God’s will Former Lions coach cleared of indecent assault Dallaglio using rugby to save lost children Salah v Mane v Mahrez for African Player of Year award

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 