2019 SA Sports Awards nominees announced

Cape Town - The nominees for the 14th SA Sports Awards have been announced by the Minister of Sport and Recreation, Nathi Mthethwa.

Swimming sensation Tatjana Schoenmaker, Banyana Banyana striker Thembi Kgatlana and netball player Karla Pretorius will vie for the SA Sports Star of the Year award.

In the Sportsman of the Year category is the the four-time Olympic medallist Chad Le Clos, paddler Andrew Birkett and boxer Moruti Mthalane.

Reigning 800m Olympic champion Caster Semenya was nominated in the Sportswomen of the Year category alongside Pretorius and Schoenmaker.

This programme annually recognises outstanding achievement by various sports men and women who continue to produce outstanding excellent performance.

This year's edition of the SA Sport Awards is geared towards recognising the ways in which sport has boosted social cohesion and nation building in the democratic South Africa focusing also on the human triumphing spirit.

South Africa's sporting public will also get to be involved, by voting in the People's Choice of the Year award, which include Percy Tau, Thembi Kgatlana, Siya Kolisi, Gerda Steyn, Bongiwe Msomi

The public can vote for their favourite sports star by SMS.

The winners will be announced at a gala dinner on November, 10.

NOMINEES:

Sports Administrator of the Year - Gary Dolley, Cecilia Molokwane, Richard Glover

Sportsman of the Year - Andrew Birkett, Chad Le Clos, Moruti Mthalane

Sportsman of the Year with a disability - Antony Smyth, Mpumelelo Mhlongo, Ntando Mahlangu

Sportswoman of the Year - Karla Pretorius, Tatjana Schoenmaker, Caster Semenya

Sportswoman of the Year with a disability - Kgothatso Montjane, Anrune Liebenberg- Weyers, Simone Kruger

Team of the Year - Spar Proteas, 50Km Athletics, Sheep Shearing Team

Newcomer of the Year - Dunè Coetzee, Michael Houlie, Tumi Sikhukhune

Coach of the Year - Rocco Meiring, Xolani Mabhida, Rassie Erasmus

Volunteer of the Year - Mervyn Mooi, Mpho Makhoba, Moseou Moseou

The Recreation Body of the Year - Jonginenge-Township Surf Project, Jaco Coetzer - The Vuka Program, United through Sports

Photographer of the Year - Philip Maeta, Shannon Gilson, Marcel Sigg

Sports Journalist of the Year - Mark Lewis, Nduduzo Dladla, Ronald Masinda

School Team of the Year - St Benedict's College, Hoerskool Gimnasium, Groote Schuur Primary School

Developing school team of the Year - Troyville Primary School - Volleyball Boys under 13, Morris Isaacson - Tennis, Ikhwezilesizwe Primary School under 13

The People's Choice of the Year - Percy Tau, Thembi Kgatlana, Siya Kolisi, Gerda Steyn, Bongiwe Msomi

Indigenous Game Team - KZN Khokho Female team, WC Kgati Mixed Team, Limpopo Khokho Female team

Federation of the Year - Netball SA, Gymnastics SA, Roller Sport SA

Sports Star of the Year - Thembi Kgatlana, Karla Pretorius, Tatjana Schoenmaker

- Department of Sport and Recreation South Africa