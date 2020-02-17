NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Laureus

Springboks win Laureus World Team of the Year award

2020-02-17 22:01
Siya Kolisi
Siya Kolisi (Getty Images)
Cape Town - The Springboks have won the prestigious World Team of the Year award at the 2020 Laureus Awards in Berlin with the Academy stating that their "incredible Rugby World Cup triumph showed the unique power of sport to unite."

The 2019 Rugby World Cup world champions were against tough competition for the award including Jürgen Klopp’s Champions League-winning Liverpool side, the USA women's football team who won the women’s World Cup, six-time Formula One world champions Mercedes-AMG Petronas, the first Canadian team to win the NBA Championship, the Toronto Raptors, and two-time FIBA World Cup winners, Spain's men’s basketball team.

Another South African up for an award, former Paralympian swimmer Natalie du Toit was nominated in the Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020 which was won by Sachin Tendulkar and the 2011 Indian Cricket World Cup winning team.

Laureus Awards 2020 Winners

Sportsman of the Year: Lewis Hamilton and Lionel Messi

Sportswoman of the Year: Simone Biles

Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Oksana Masters

Laureus Sporting Moment 2000 - 2020: Sachin Tendulkar and the 2011 Indian Cricket World Cup winning team

World Team of the Year: Springboks

Exceptional Achievement Award: Spanish Basketball Federation

Action Sportsperson of the Year: Chloe Kim

Breakthrough of the Year: Egan Bernal

Laureus Comeback of the Year: Sophia Florsch

Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award: Dirk Nowitzki

- Compiled by Craig Taylor

