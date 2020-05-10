UFC: Justin Gaethje scores surprise victory at fan-free event

American Justin Gaethje scored a surprise technical knockout victory over Tony Ferguson to win the interim lightweight title at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 249 at a fan-free Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday (Sunday morning SA time).

Ferguson arrived with a 12-win streak but was no match for Gaethje as referee Herb Dean stepped in to end the fight late in the fifth round.

Gaethje flipped over the top of the cage and back in following the biggest victory of his career.



"I want the real one,” he said as he threw down the interim belt. “There’s no other fight I want right now."

The 31-year-old replaced lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bout originally scheduled for 18 April, and now "The Highlight" will get his crack at "The Eagle".

All results:



Main Card



Justin Gaethje (4)def. Tony Ferguson (1) - interim lightweight title - via fifth round TKO



Henry Cejudo (C) def. Dominick Cruz - bantamweight title - via second round TKO



Francis Ngannou (2) def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (6) - via first round KO



Calvin Kattar (9) def. Jeremy Stephens (7) - via second round TKO



Greg Hardy def. Yorgan De Castro - via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)



Prelims



Anthony Pettis (15) def. Donald Cerrone (6) - via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)



Aleksei Oleinik (12) def. Fabricio Werdum - via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)



Carla Esparza (7) def. Michelle Waterson (8) - via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 27-30)



Vicente Luque (13) def. Niko Price - via third round TKO (doctor's stoppage)



Early prelims



Bryce Mitchell def. Charles Rosa - via unanimous decision (30-25 x 2, 30-24)



Ryan Spann def. Sam Alvey - via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)