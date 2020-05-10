NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Other Sport

UFC: Justin Gaethje scores surprise victory at fan-free event

2020-05-10 08:41
Related Links

American Justin Gaethje scored a surprise technical knockout victory over Tony Ferguson to win the interim lightweight title at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 249 at a fan-free Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday (Sunday morning SA time).

Ferguson arrived with a 12-win streak but was no match for Gaethje as referee Herb Dean stepped in to end the fight late in the fifth round.

Gaethje flipped over the top of the cage and back in following the biggest victory of his career.

"I want the real one,” he said as he threw down the interim belt. “There’s no other fight I want right now."

The 31-year-old replaced lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a bout originally scheduled for 18 April, and now "The Highlight" will get his crack at "The Eagle".

All results:

Main Card

Justin Gaethje (4)def. Tony Ferguson (1) - interim lightweight title - via fifth round TKO

Henry Cejudo (C) def. Dominick Cruz - bantamweight title - via second round TKO

Francis Ngannou (2) def. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (6) - via first round KO

Calvin Kattar (9) def. Jeremy Stephens (7) - via second round TKO

Greg Hardy def. Yorgan De Castro - via unanimous decision (30-27 x 3)

Prelims

Anthony Pettis (15) def. Donald Cerrone (6) - via unanimous decision (29-28 x 3)

Aleksei Oleinik (12) def. Fabricio Werdum - via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Carla Esparza (7) def. Michelle Waterson (8) - via split decision (30-27, 29-28, 27-30)

Vicente Luque (13) def. Niko Price - via third round TKO (doctor's stoppage)

Early prelims

Bryce Mitchell def. Charles Rosa - via unanimous decision (30-25 x 2, 30-24)

Ryan Spann def. Sam Alvey - via split decision (29-28 x 2, 28-29)

Read more on:    ufc  |  justin gaethje  |  tony ferguson

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Hard work paid off for former Springbok Bands Lions legend says they need a confrontational skipper against Springboks: 'That is their DNA' Former Junior Springbok star set to stay at Stormers Clyde Rathbone opens up: Why I chose Wallabies over Springboks TOUR TALES | When Polly's boys went 'zero to hero' Down Under
SAFA appoints new acting CEO Lions legend says they need a confrontational skipper against Springboks: 'That is their DNA' Former Junior Springbok star set to stay at Stormers All Blacks could play in December as NZR explores all options Google honours Asian trailblazer Frank Soo, England's 'forgotten footballer'

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How should the 2019/20 English Premier League title race be resolved?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 