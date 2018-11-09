NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Other Sport

South African lands rare drop kick in American football

2018-11-09 07:37
Ruan Venter
Ruan Venter (shepherdrams.com)
Related Links

Shepherdstown - Ruan Venter learned how to drop kick playing rugby in his native South Africa and sometimes would do it for fun during football practices at NCAA Division II Shepherd University in West Virginia.

Until a couple weeks ago, he wouldn't have fathomed drop kicking in a game.

In scenes hearkening to a bygone era, Venter successfully drop kicked three extra points to the delight of team-mates, fans, game officials and even opposing West Virginia Wesleyan on October 27.

Venter hopes to get another opportunity in his senior day game against Virginia-Wise on Saturday.

A standout punter who has drawn the attention of NFL scouts, Venter is the first player known to have scored on a drop kick since Matt Newman of Division III Illinois College did it against Grinnell in September 2013.

"I had no idea about the history of it," Venter said.

"I did drop kicks my whole life, and by doing them again I thought about back home, being outside and doing the drop kicks with friends in my home country. Maybe I miss it a little bit. But it also made me excited I could bring that kind of kicking back into the game and, with that, making the people happy and making some history for them as well."

The drop kick was a staple of football back in the days of leather helmets. The kicker takes the snap, holds the ball waist high and drops it straight down as he strides with his non-kicking leg. He strikes the ball as it touches the ground or just as it bounces up.

The popularity of the forward pass led to the evolution of the ball in the 1930s, from more rounded to sleeker and pointed on the ends. That made it easier to throw but more difficult to drop kick because bounces off the drop became unpredictable. Thus, the drop kick became a novelty in American football.

Shepherd coach Ernie McCook knew about Venter's special talent and had the team practice extra points and field goals with Venter drop kicking in case an emergency came up.

Venter's time came after the team's regular kicker, who had struggled with back tightness for a week, missed two straight extra points. McCook wanted to preserve the freshman backup kicker's redshirt year, so Venter was the next option.

Venter is a capable place-kicker, but he is the team's regular holder, and McCook wasn't comfortable with anyone else doing the holding.

"At that point," McCook said, "the drop kick was the best option for us."

McCook had given the officials a heads-up a drop kick might be coming. Venter split the uprights to give Shepherd a 32-7 lead in what would be a 58-35 win.

"As the officials were jogging up the field to set the ball for the kick-off," McCook said, "they said, 'Hey, coach, thanks for that one, man. That's off my bucket list. I always wanted to see one.'"

WVW coach Del Smith said that first drop kick came as a big surprise. He and his team saw four more, and blocked one. Venter pushed another one wide right.

"Kudos to them for having that in their back pocket," Smith said. "In general, when I see guys get creative schematically, when you're in this business, of course you enjoy it. You just hope it's not at your expense."

Venter said he planned to ask McCook to give him another chance if Shepherd (7-2) get a comfortable lead against Virginia-Wise (3-6).

"I would always entertain it," McCook said.

"I love it when our kids get a chance to have a lot of fun. He's been a great player and a great person in our programme. I won't tell you it's out of the question. It's something we would consider. We're going to just focus on winning the game first."

Read more on:    ruan venter  |  american football
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Brock Lesnar signs new deal with WWE

2018-11-08 13:02

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rassie rushes back 6 overseas Boks for France Test France pick giant No 8 for Springbok Test McIlroy buys Ernie's house, sells his digs for R160m Don’t blame only Marx for Bok lineout woes - Lions coach Upset Cheetahs coach sends email to referees boss
ATP Finals: How Kevin Anderson stacks up Proteas: ‘Press-on’ batsman would aid series kill World's best T20 bowler ready for Durban stint France pick giant No 8 for Springbok Test Goosen confirms participation on PGA Senior Tour

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Stone attempts 500-ball hole-in-one challenge
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 