NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Other Sport

Schwarzenegger attacked at Johannesburg sports event

2019-05-18 20:18
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Arnold Schwarzenegger (Gallo Images)
Related Links
  Video

Schwarzenegger plays ping pong!

2014-02-06 12:14

Watch Arnold Schwarzenegger play ping pong in this hilarious advert!

Johannesburg - Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger was attacked on Saturday by a man who kicked him in the back at a sports event in South Africa that the action hero was hosting.

The bodybuilder and former politician was chatting with fans at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg when a man took a flying leap and kicked him high in the back.

"Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about," Schwarzenegger, 71, said on Twitter.

"I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I'm just glad the idiot didn't interrupt my Snapchat."

Schwarzenegger was in Johannesburg for the annual Arnold Classic Africa, an international multi-sports festival.

"He was sadly and unexpectedly attacked by a crazed fan as he was doing a walk-through to support athletes," the organisers said, adding the attacker - who was immediately apprehended - was known to police for similar incidents in the past.

Schwarzenegger told organisers he would not press charges.

Read more on:    arnold schwarzenegger

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SuperSport fires presenter Robert Marawa Outraged fans threaten to cancel SuperSport subscription following Marawa sacking Rugby Australia admits Folau regrets, downplays backlash WATCH: Bulls scrumhalf gives Will Genia a 'shibobo' Bulls, Jaguares deepen conference claustrophobia
2 former Proteas skippers on CWC commentary duty Outraged fans threaten to cancel SuperSport subscription following Marawa sacking Folau 'deeply saddened' by sacking Francois Hougaard chats to Sport24 England favourites for Cricket World Cup?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Nike releases emotional ad after Tiger's Masters win
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 