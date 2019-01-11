NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Other Sport

Japan Olympic chief denies bribery after France indictment

2019-01-11 13:38
Tsunekazu Takeda (Getty Images)
Tsunekazu Takeda (Getty Images)
Related Links

Tokyo - Japan's Olympic Committee chief Tsunekazu Takeda on Friday denied bribery or any wrongdoing after being indicted in France for corruption linked to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic bid.

Takeda said he had cooperated with a judge at a hearing in Paris on an unspecified date and "explained that I was not involved in any wrongdoing such as bribery."

A French judicial source told AFP that Takeda was indicted on December 10 by investigating magistrates looking into a suspect payment of nearly 2 million made before the Japanese capital was chosen to host the Olympics.

The French investigation, launched in 2016, relates to two payments made to a firm linked to the son of the Senegalese former head of the International Association of Athletics Federations.

The payments were made in two stages, before and after the IOC vote that decided the host city.

Takeda said "it appeared that no new facts" had come out during the Paris hearing with the judge.

He added that "wrong information that I was indicted has been shared," and pledged he would "cooperate with investigations to clear up any doubts."

Read more on:    olympics 2020  |  tsunekazu takeda

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News

Live scoring

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kolisi: Being named Bok captain affected my game Elgar delivers "blunt message" to Proteas Varsity Cup names Springbok-laden 'Dream Team' PICS: Construction begins on world's largest cricket stadium Proteas bat at Wanderers as Hamza earns debut
Serena can end Court argument at Australian Open Time for in-form Bavuma to move up Proteas order? Steyn on SA bowling attack - who's better than us? Rio robber makes bloody mistake mugging female MMA fighter Treu's Stormers role set to change

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: ATP stars try to spell competitors names
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 