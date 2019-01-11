Japan Olympic chief denies bribery after France indictment

Tokyo - Japan's
Olympic Committee chief Tsunekazu Takeda on Friday denied bribery or
any wrongdoing after being indicted in France for corruption linked to
the Tokyo 2020 Olympic bid.
Takeda said he had cooperated with a judge at a hearing in Paris on
an unspecified date and "explained that I was not involved in any
wrongdoing such as bribery."
A French judicial source told AFP that Takeda was indicted on
December 10 by investigating magistrates looking into a suspect payment
of nearly €2 million made before the Japanese
capital was chosen to host the Olympics.
The French investigation, launched in 2016, relates to two payments
made to a firm linked to the son of the Senegalese former head of the
International Association of Athletics Federations.
The payments were made in two stages, before and after the IOC vote that decided the host city.
Takeda said "it appeared that no new facts" had come out during the Paris hearing with the judge.
He added that "wrong information that I was indicted has been
shared," and pledged he would "cooperate with investigations to clear up
any doubts."