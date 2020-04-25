NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Other Sport

Coronavirus | UFC books May 9 return in Florida with no spectators

2020-04-25 07:03
Dana White (Getty Images)
Related Links

Ultimate Fighting Championship matches will return May 9 with the first of three cards in Jacksonville, Florida to be staged without spectators, UFC president Dana White announced Friday.

Restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic had prevented UFC 249 from being staged last Saturday, reportedly at a Native American tribal reservation in California.

But an executive order from Florida governor Ron DeSantis two weeks ago opened the door to hosting UFC events by declaring essential services status for "employees at a professional sports and media production with a national audience... if the location is closed to the general public."

As a result, UFC 249 will be staged at Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, headlined by an interim lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

"I can't wait to deliver some great fights for the fans," White said. "My team is ready to go and the fighters are excited to get back in there with these back-to-back events."

Other events will be staged at the same venue May 13 and 16, all closed to the public with only essential production personnel at the arena.

"As we move step-by-step on the path toward economic recovery, we are proud to host these UFC events," said Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, calling the UFC event plan "safe and sensible."

Read more on:    dana white  |  coronavirus  |  ufc

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Most ReadEditor's Choice
Shock as Bulls CEO steps down Is this the greatest Proteas Test XI since readmission? Bok centre fined, cops 2-week ban for signing with 2 clubs Teichmann: Am captaincy a 'masterstroke' from Sharks 'Smiley' shares views on Springbok No 9s, says Fourie du Preez is best ever
Is this the greatest Proteas Test XI since readmission? Cheetahs stress importance of conditioning during lockdown SA Rugby sends best wishes to departing Rugby Australia CEO England v West Indies Test series officially postponed The tennis jet-set think local to reboot their sport

Latest Multimedia

WATCH | 'The Ruck' Ep 14 - 'Rassie critical to Springbok turnaround'
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2019/20 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

How should the 2019/20 English Premier League title race be resolved?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 