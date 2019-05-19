Tragedy as accident claims lives of 7 sani2c staff

Scottburgh - The organisers of the KAP sani2c mountain bike race, which finished in Scottburgh on Saturday, have confirmed that seven of their event crew were killed when the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a head-on collision on Saturday evening.

The accident occurred at around 18:45 on the R612 near Umzinto.

Six of the passengers were declared dead on the scene while one passed away at the CJ Crookes Hospital.

Glen Haw, founder of the sani2c and a dairy farmer from the Ixopo area, said he was devastated by the loss.

“We are all still in shock at this awful accident that has taken the lives of seven of our long serving staff both on my farm and at the KAP sani2c.

"We are heartbroken for the families at this loss to the sani2c and Ixopo communities.”

The driver of the other vehicle involved has been placed under arrest.