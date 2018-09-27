NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cycling

Top SA cyclist 'critical' after being hit by taxi

2018-09-27 11:07
Lynette Burger (@In_the_Bunch)
Lynette Burger (@In_the_Bunch)
Related Links

Cape Town - Leading South African cyclist Lynette Burger is in a "pretty critical but stable" condition after being knocked off her bike while on an early morning training ride in Gauteng.

Burger's husband David Pieterse confirmed the former South African national road champion and Cape Town Cycle Tour winner was hit by a minibus taxi which had failed to stop at a red traffic light at the corner of Kingfisher Avenue and Rondebult Road in Boksburg.

“She suffered two punctured lungs, slight bleeding on the brain, a broken collarbone and all her ribs are broken on her left side,” Pieterse told the In the Bunch website.

“Other than that, her legs and arms are still good.”

Burger, 37, went out “as usual” at 04:20 to meet a bunch of cyclists in Boksburg before a training ride, which was when the accident occurred.

Pieterse said there were three eye-witnesses who saw her get hit by the taxi.

Burger won the Race for Victory in Johannesburg just a couple of weeks ago as well as the Buffelspoort Road Challenge last month.

She started her season by winning the Fast One Cycle Race in January.

She was also crowned the South African national road champion in 2009 and won the Cape Town Cycle Tour in 2015.

Burger's accident draws frightening parallels to the tragedy that claimed the life of star South African mountainbiker Burry Stander in January 2013 after he too was hit by a taxi while on a training ride on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

Prior to that, the South African cycling community had been rocked by the 2011 death of Carla Swart who had represented her county at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Swart was killed after being hit by a truck while training in the Free State at age 23.

Read more on:    lynette burger  |  cycling
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Tony Hawk: Skateboarding gives Olympics 'cool factor'

55 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SARU SACOS Legends slam All Black coach in open letter Cameron van der Burgh relocates to London Kick guru: How RWC Boks can trump NZ FIFA's 'The Best' awards turned into 'The Worst'! PE win would be big laurel for Rassie
Kick guru: How RWC Boks can trump NZ SABC and CSA partnership: Masterstroke or disaster waiting to happen? FIFA's 'The Best' awards turned into 'The Worst'! SA's Harris suffers agonising defeat in China Bookies back Boks to continue on their winning ways

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Andy Murray plays 'football' tennis with Wayne Rooney
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership

The 2018/19 Absa Premiership season is in full swing. Will Mamelodi Sundowns retain their title? Or can one of Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates, Wits, SuperSport United - or another team perhaps - snatch glory from the Brazilians? Be sure to visit Sport24 for all the latest news!

Latest blogs
Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 