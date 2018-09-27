Top SA cyclist 'critical' after being hit by taxi

Cape Town - Leading South African cyclist Lynette Burger is in a "pretty critical but stable" condition after being knocked off her bike while on an early morning training ride in Gauteng.

Burger's husband David Pieterse confirmed the former South African national road champion and Cape Town Cycle Tour winner was hit by a minibus taxi which had failed to stop at a red traffic light at the corner of Kingfisher Avenue and Rondebult Road in Boksburg.



“She suffered two punctured lungs, slight bleeding on the brain, a broken collarbone and all her ribs are broken on her left side,” Pieterse told the In the Bunch website.

“Other than that, her legs and arms are still good.”

Burger, 37, went out “as usual” at 04:20 to meet a bunch of cyclists in Boksburg before a training ride, which was when the accident occurred.

Pieterse said there were three eye-witnesses who saw her get hit by the taxi.

Burger won the Race for Victory in Johannesburg just a couple of weeks ago as well as the Buffelspoort Road Challenge last month.

She started her season by winning the Fast One Cycle Race in January.

She was also crowned the South African national road champion in 2009 and won the Cape Town Cycle Tour in 2015.

Burger's accident draws frightening parallels to the tragedy that claimed the life of star South African mountainbiker Burry Stander in January 2013 after he too was hit by a taxi while on a training ride on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast.

Prior to that, the South African cycling community had been rocked by the 2011 death of Carla Swart who had represented her county at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Swart was killed after being hit by a truck while training in the Free State at age 23.

