Travis Barrett (pink framed glasses) wins the men elite race during the Cape Town Cycle Tour 2020 finishing at Cape Town Stadium on March 08, 2020 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Peter Heeger/Gallo Images)

South Africa's Travis Barrett has won the Cape Town Cycle Tour, triumphing in a bunch sprint at the end of the gruelling 109km event.

Barrett won the race in a time of 02:30:04 and was followed home by Clint Hendricks, who went one better than his third place last year, and Jayde Julius.

In the women's race Cherise Willeit claimed first place in a time of 02:07:48. Frances Janse van Rensburg finished second and Hayley Preen third.