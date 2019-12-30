Nicholas Dlamini issues statement after surgery 'goes well'

In
a video widely shared on social media, rangers can be seen
aggressively shoving Dlamini into the back of a van after he apparently
entered through Table Mountain National Park's Silvermine Gate 1 without
making the required permit payment.
My first step was to undergo surgery and I am told that this went well,
but the surgeon is unable to make a prognosis at this early stage. So,
for the moment, I am unable to say when I’ll be back on a bike. My
surgeon and the care team will be liaising with the NTT team doctor to
establish this. For now, I need to receive expert care and
physio at hospital or rest at home until I’m well enough to leave and
make a statement to the police. I am not sure yet when this will be, but
for now things are a little uncomfortable and I am still coming to
terms with what happened.
I will be represented by the
international law firm Norton Rose Fulbright following this terrible
incident. Norton Rose Fulbright have enormous experience in dealing with
contentious issues such as this and are currently dealing with Caster
Semenya’s case against the IAAF. Our thanks for the many numerous
offers for legal representation from concerned people willing to help
me.
Lastly, with the help from my fantastic support team, my
manager and the guys at NTT, I will be taking legal advice on net steps
from Norton Rose Fulbright, and for this reason I hope you can
understand why I cannot give any more detail to anyone at this stage. I
look forward to giving you more detail as soon as I can.
Nic
During the scuffle, the sound of what appears to be
Dlamini's left arm breaking can be heard after a ranger attempts to place Dlamini's arms
behind his back.
The incident and subsequent rest and recuperation
post-surgery is a major setback for Dlamini, who had been out on a
training ride ahead of what promised to be a career highlight 2020
season.
The injury will have a
serious effect on the 24-year-old's chances of representing South Africa
at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games which get under way in late July 2020.
After visiting Dlamini in hospital, Environment, Forestry and
Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy instructed SANParks to suspend the
officers involved.
SANParks is also in the process of appointing
an independent service provider to conduct a preliminary investigation
following the incident.
