Lopez holds off Yates brothers to win Tour of Catalonia

Barcelona - Colombian
Miguel Angel Lopez of the Astana team withstood a late attack by
British brothers Adam and Simon Yates to claim victory in the Tour of
Catalonia on Sunday.
Lopez seized control of the Tour on Thursday's summit-finish and the
25-year-old added to the Tour of Colombia he won in impressive fashion
in February.
"I'm tired but very happy," the climb specialist said in an Instagram
post alongside a photo of him smiling broadly on the team bus.
The day's racing was marred by a heavy crash of around 20 riders on
an 70km/h downhill section. The great French hope Romain Bardet, who
appeared to break a collarbone, Simon Geschke and Gari Bravo were all
taken to hospital for treatment. Marc Soler also pulled out of the race.
"It was a violent fall because we were going downhill fast," explained Bardet.
"I'm suffering with my ribs but it could have been much worse," said
the 28-year-old Frenchman whose -Tony Gallopin also went over
his handlebars.
"We had quite a fright," said team boss Stephane Goubert, who watched his two top riders take a battering.
The seventh and final stage, a hilly 143km ride that started and
ended in Barcelona, culminating in seven laps of the coastal city and
its steep climb to Montjuic.
Lopez started the day with a slender 14sec lead over Mitchelton-Scott
rider Adam Yates, who, accompanied by his brother Simon, the Vuelta a
Espana winner, attempted a late attack but could not break Lopez.
Eventually, a reduced group of 13 contenders all finished about 55sec
behind the solo winner Bora-Hansgrohe rider Davide Formolo of Italy.
Yates' runner-up spot follows on the heels of his gut-wrenching
second place, by a single second to Primo Roglic, at the Tirreno
Adriatico two weeks ago.
After Chris Froome fell early in the Tour, Sky made the 22-year-old
Colombian Egan Bernal team leader and the all-rounder finished third.
Top Colombian climber Nairo Quintana of Movistar finished fourth. Defending champion Alejandro Valverde ended 10th.
Tour of Catalonia results:
Stage 7
1. Davide Formolo (ITA/BOR) 3hr 19min 41sec, 2. Enric Mas (ESP/DEC)
at 51sec, 3. Maximilian Schachmann (GER/BOR) 53, 4. Dion Smith (NZL/MIT)
55, 5. Alejandro Valverde (ESP/MOV) 55, 6. Egan Bernal (COL/SKY) 55, 7.
Adam Yates (GBR/MIT) 55, 8. Nairo Quintana (COL/MOV) 55, 9. Steven
Kruijswijk (NED/JUM) 55, 10. Michael Woods (CAN/EF1) 55
Overall standings
1. Miguel Angel Lopez (COL/Astana) 29hr 14min 17sec, 2. Adam Yates
(GBR/MIT) at 14sec, 3. Egan Bernal (COL/SKY) 17, 4. Nairo Quintana
(COL/MOV) 25, 5. Steven Kruijswijk (NED/JUM) 56, 6. Michael Woods
(CAN/EF1) 1:42, 7. Rafal Majka (POL/BOR) 2:27, 8. Guillaume Martin
(FRA/WGG) 2:41, 9. Enric Mas (ESP/DEC) 2:49, 10. Alejandro Valverde
(ESP/MOV) 3:02