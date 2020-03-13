NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cycling

Cape Epic cancelled over coronavirus pandemic

2020-03-13 19:40
Anna van der Breggen & Annika Langvad of Investec-
Anna van der Breggen & Annika Langvad of Investec-Songo-Specialized celebrate winning stage 6 of the 2019 Absa Cape Epic Mountain Bike stage race from the University of Stellenbosch Sports Fields in Stellenbosch, South Africa on the 23rd March 2019 (Shaun Roy)
The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic organisers have confirmed. 

The news was confirmed in a press release sent to media on Friday evening.

The event was due to start on Sunday, 15 March on Table Mountain and end on 22 March in Paarl after travelling to Ceres, Tulbagh and Wellington.

"Out of concern for the health and safety of our riders and other stakeholders, following recent advice received from the Western Cape Government, we have no choice but to cancel the 2020 Absa Cape Epic due to the Covid-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic," said organisers.

"Mediclinic, the event’s medical partner since inception and which provides services to many Western Cape events, supports the decision. The decision also has the full support of most of our sponsors, including our headline sponsor, Absa."

Race founder Kevin Vermaak said: ‘I have taken this step with a heavy heart, but the health and safety of everybody involved in the event has to be paramount. ‘At 18:00 today we received the formal advice from government.’

Vermaak appealed for patience from all stakeholders, who will be contacted directly regarding the way forward.


Read more on:    cape epic  |  cycling  |  coronavirus

 

