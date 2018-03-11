NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cycling

Cyclist dies during accident at CT Cycle Tour

2018-03-11 13:05
Cape Town Cycle Tour (Twitter)
Cape Town - A cyclist has died during the Cape Town Cycle Tour after he was involved in an accident. 

His death occurred during a pile up of around 20 other participants in the race on the M3 on Wynberg hill. 

Organisers confirmed the accident and the death of the 40-year old male cyclist.

"One of the cyclists, a 40-year-old male, received immediate medical attention at the scene but, tragically, his injuries proved fatal." officials said. 

Now in it's 40th year, the Cape Town Cycle Tour sees around 35 000 cyclists participating each year. It is the largest time cycle race in the world. 

This year's race was won by Nolan Hoffman with Kimberley Le Court De Billot winning the women's event. 

Read more on:    cape town cycle tour  |  cycling
