Top cyclist in SA truck accident vows to 'come back stronger'

Cape Town - Quick-Step rider, Belgium's Laurens De Plus, has vowed to "work hard and come back stronger" after a horror accident with a truck while training in South Africa delayed the start of his season.

READ: Cape Town Cycle Tour 2018 goes ahead, with strict water steps

De Plus, 22, along with team-mates, Czech Petr Vakoc and Luxembourg's Bob Jungels, were on an altitude training camp in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga late last month when De Plus and Vakoc were clipped by a truck.

Jungels was unharmed in the accident.

De Plus, who was originally diagnosed with pulmonary and kidney contusions, had further tests which revealed a non-displaced fracture to the acetabulum on the right side of his pelvis and a microfracture to his sacrum.

De Plus, who spent six days in hospital and is currently walking on crutches, said he didn't remember much about the accident in an emotional blog posted by his team.