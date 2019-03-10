NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SUPERBALIST  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Cyclist dies after collapsing during Cycle Tour

2019-03-10 14:12
RIP
Cape Town - A cyclist has died after he collapsed during the Cape Town Cycle Tour

The organisers of the event, the largest timed cycle race in the world, issued a statement confirming the fatality on Sunday afternoon.

"It is with deep regret that the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust confirms that a participant passed away during the 2019 Cape Town Cycle Tour, after collapsing at Smitswinkel Bay,” said David Bellairs, Marketing, Media and Sponsorship Director of the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust.

“Our sincere condolences go out to his family. We are respecting the family's wishes and not releasing any further personal details at this point," he said. 

Read more on:    cape town cycle tour  |  cycling

 

