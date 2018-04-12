NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Commonwealth Games

Visually impaired SA athletes blitz to gold, silver

2018-04-12 15:46
Jonathan Ntutu and Hilton Langenhoven (Supplied)
Cape Town - Jonathan Ntutu blitzed South Africa to gold in the men's T12 100m on Thursday at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Ntutu led from the start to stop the clock in a time of 11.02.

A quarter of a second later fellow South African Hilton Langenhoven crossed the line in a season best time of 11.27 to make it a 1-2 for the rainbow nation.

Malaysia's Muhamad Afiq Mohd Ali Hanafiah took bronze in 11.28.

T12 is a category for athletes with visual impairment.

"I just focused on getting out of the blocks quickly," said Ntutu, who wanted to play cricket as a youngster but switched to athletics as he had difficulty seeing the ball.

"I tried to stay calm and not think about emulating my race this morning. Ah the feeling of winning gold is awesome, awesome although it will probably only really sink in later."

According to Team SA, Ntutu said they had been extra motivated after Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjies had won gold and silver in the men's 100m earlier in the week.

"We definitely also wanted to get 1-2 for South Afria as well here," he said.

As for Langenhoven: "Gold and silver from Akani and Henricho was something special for South Africa and it gave us goosebumps. We were convinced we’d get gold and silver but just didn't know what order," he laughed.

"It's something lovely that Jonny and I will be able to sit down and chat about one day."

It's his second silver medal, having also won silver (in the 400m) in Melbourne 12 years ago.

READ: Nel hurdles her way to bronze medal

Meanwhile, the B6/B7/B8 lawn bowls triples team for physically disabled players won a bronze medal after they narrowly defeated England 16-13.

South Africa are currently fifth on the overall medal standings with a total of 32 medals - winning 11 gold, 9 silver and 12 bronze.

Who to watch: Team SA on Day 9

2018-04-12 14:07

