NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Commonwealth Games

Van der Burgh into 50m breaststroke semi-final

2018-04-08 05:07
Cameron Van Der Burgh (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Cape Town - South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh advanced to the semi-final of the men's 50m breaststroke at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

He will be joined by Michael Houlie and Brad Tandy who also advanced, posting the 7th and 11th fastest times respectively.

Van der Burgh won his heat in a time of 27.01, the second fastest time overall.

READ: 'Call me Michael Phelps' says Le Clos after Games treble

Other results

A host of other South African's were in action early on Sunday morning (SA time) with Erin Gallagher (55.36) and Emma Chelius (56.04) through to the women's 100m freestyle semi-finals.

Chad le Clos, Ryan Coetzee and Eben Vorster all qualified for the men's 100m butterfly semi-final with Le Clos posting the fastest time of the trio (53.67).

Tatjana Schoenmaker also reached the semi-final of the 100m breastroke, winning her heat in a time of 1.07.69, the second fastest overall. She will be joined by Kaylene Corbett and Emily Visagie.

Kate Beavon qualified for the final of the women's 800m freestyle with Kristin Bellingan missing out. 

Mariella Venter and Nathania van Niekerk missed out on a place in the women's 200m backstroke, finishing 10th and 11th overall after their heats, while Emily Visagie and Marlies Ross finished in 11th and 13th in the women's individual medley, which saw them bow out. 

In bowls, Team SA will be guaranteed either a silver or gold medal with the Elma Davis, Esme Kruger, Nicolene Neal, Johanna Strydom reaching the women's four's final. 

Finally, Lebogang Shange finished 9th and Wayne Snyman 14th in the men's 20km walk.

Keep up with all the Team SA participants as well as the time of their events, here

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Roglic claims Tour of the Basque win

2018-04-07 19:43

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
It's no longer just the Chad & Cameron show in the pool! 'Call me Michael Phelps!' says Le Clos after Games treble Blitzboks down England, power into quarters Pretorius claims bronze for Team SA Lions dish out harsh lesson to woeful Stormers
Ronan O'Gara chats to Sport24 Inside job behind Newlands robbery? Hampshire secure Steyn as overseas pro SA's top young gun Harris ends 6-month slump 5 things that make the IPL a success

Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 