Van der Burgh into 50m breaststroke semi-final

Cape Town - South Africa's Cameron van der Burgh advanced to the semi-final of the men's 50m breaststroke at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

He will be joined by Michael Houlie and Brad Tandy who also advanced, posting the 7th and 11th fastest times respectively.

Van der Burgh won his heat in a time of 27.01, the second fastest time overall.

READ: 'Call me Michael Phelps' says Le Clos after Games treble

Other results

A host of other South African's were in action early on Sunday morning (SA time) with Erin Gallagher (55.36) and Emma Chelius (56.04) through to the women's 100m freestyle semi-finals.

Chad le Clos, Ryan Coetzee and Eben Vorster all qualified for the men's 100m butterfly semi-final with Le Clos posting the fastest time of the trio (53.67).

Tatjana Schoenmaker also reached the semi-final of the 100m breastroke, winning her heat in a time of 1.07.69, the second fastest overall. She will be joined by Kaylene Corbett and Emily Visagie.

Kate Beavon qualified for the final of the women's 800m freestyle with Kristin Bellingan missing out.

Mariella Venter and Nathania van Niekerk missed out on a place in the women's 200m backstroke, finishing 10th and 11th overall after their heats, while Emily Visagie and Marlies Ross finished in 11th and 13th in the women's individual medley, which saw them bow out.

In bowls, Team SA will be guaranteed either a silver or gold medal with the Elma Davis, Esme Kruger, Nicolene Neal, Johanna Strydom reaching the women's four's final.

Finally, Lebogang Shange finished 9th and Wayne Snyman 14th in the men's 20km walk.

Keep up with all the Team SA participants as well as the time of their events, here.