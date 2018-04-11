NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Commonwealth Games

Team SA to appeal Jobodwana's disqualification

2018-04-11 20:10
Anaso Jobodwana
Anaso Jobodwana (AP)
Cape Town - Athletics South Africa (ASA) have confirmed that Team South Africa will challenge Anaso Jobodwana's disqualification at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

Jobodwana was disqualified on Wednesday from the 200m final on the Gold Coast.

The South African jumped the starter's gun in his semi-final heat and was given the green light to race in the final after he was initially 'cleared' by technical officials.

Officials from Trinidad and Tobago appealed against that decision and following further reviews of camera footage, the decision to let Jobodwana race in the final was overturned.

ASA confirmed in a press release that the management of Team SA will challenge that disqualification which is deemed to have been "unprocedural and outside IAAF rules".

The letter of objection is challenging that the official who made the decision to disqualify has no jurisdiction to overrule.

"On Jobodwana, we will await the outcome of that objection on a wait-and-see basis," said Aleck Skhosana, the President of ASA.

Last month Jobodwana sensationally defeated American sprinter Justin Gatlin in the 150m at the the Athletix Grand Prix meeting at Tuks in Pretoria.

Clarence Munyai is SA's only hope left in the men's 200m final after qualifying second-fastest overall in his semi-final (20.36 seconds).

The final will take place at 13:56 (SA time) on Thursday.

