Team SA flies to silver in 100m relay

Cape Town - South Africa's 4x100m relay team claimed silver at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast on Saturday.

Much had been expected of Team South Africa after Akani Simbine and Henrico Bruintjies had secured gold and silver, respectively, in the individual event earlier in the week.

The gold medal went to England in a time of 38.13.

South Africa may not have got the fairytale result they wanted, but they did still break new ground by setting a national record with a time of 38.24.

Jamaica, meanwhile, claimed bronze in a time of 38.35.

Bruintjies had started South Africa's race before Emile Erasmus took over down the back straight.

Anaso Jobodwana, going third, had plenty of work to do but made up some ground before handing over to Simbine.

The 100m champion seared down the home straight and picked off Australian Josh Clarke, who was looking good for a medal.

Simbine then hauled in Jamaica’s Yohan Blake for the second time this week to secure the silver medal.

At the line Simbine was the fastest man on the track.