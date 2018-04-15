NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Commonwealth Games

Stirring comeback not enough for Blitzboks

2018-04-15 05:53
Rosko Specman (Getty Images)
Cape Town - A stirring second-half comeback was not enough for the Blitzboks as they lost to Fiji in the semi-finals of the 2018 Commonwealth Games Rugby Sevens tournament. 

South Africa went down 24-19 after Fiji led 12-0 at half-time thanks to tries from Eroni Sau and Jerry Tuwai, one of which was converted. 

Two tries from Rosko Specman plus another from Dylan Sage, two of which were converted saw the Blitzboks tie up the score at 19-all only for Fiji to score in extra-time through Amenoni Nasilasila to book their place in the gold medal final against New Zealand.

South Africa will now face England to see who takes home bronze.

The match kicks-off at 06:17 (SA time). 

Earlier, the South African women's team finished the competition in 8th place after narrowly losing to Wales, 19-14. 

Kruger, Beers sprint to Winelands stage win

2018-04-14 21:21

