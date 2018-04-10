Simbine's mom takes day off work to watch golden son stun the world

Cape Town - South African track star Akani Simbine stunned Jamaica's Yohan Blake in winning the men's blue-riband event - the 100m - at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast on Monday.

Simbine was the talk of the athletics world after he stormed to victory out of Lane 7 in a time of 10:03.

Even more remarkable, perhaps, was the fact that fellow South African Henricho Bruintjies, running outside Simbine in Lane 8, was pulled along to the silver medal (10:17).

Blake, the heir apparent to now retired athletics great Usain Bolt, had to settle for bronze (10:19).

While the world was glued to their TV screens on Monday, one set of eyes were a little more special than the rest.

Simbine's mother, Elsie, had taken the day off work to watch the race, and her son confirmed she had a "next-level smile" as he crossed the line in victory.

Simbine will next be in action in the men's 4x100m relay, the heats of which are scheduled for 03:05 (SA time) on Friday, with the final set for 06:40 (SA time) on Saturday.