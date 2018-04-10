NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Commonwealth Games

Simbine's mom takes day off work to watch golden son stun the world

2018-04-10 11:17
Henricho Bruintjies and Akani Simbine (Gallo)
Related Links

Cape Town - South African track star Akani Simbine stunned Jamaica's Yohan Blake in winning the men's blue-riband event - the 100m - at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast on Monday.

READ: Team SA's golden night on the Gold Coast

Simbine was the talk of the athletics world after he stormed to victory out of Lane 7 in a time of 10:03.

Even more remarkable, perhaps, was the fact that fellow South African Henricho Bruintjies, running outside Simbine in Lane 8, was pulled along to the silver medal (10:17).

Blake, the heir apparent to now retired athletics great Usain Bolt, had to settle for bronze (10:19).

While the world was glued to their TV screens on Monday, one set of eyes were a little more special than the rest.

Simbine's mother, Elsie, had taken the day off work to watch the race, and her son confirmed she had a "next-level smile" as he crossed the line in victory.

Simbine will next be in action in the men's 4x100m relay, the heats of which are scheduled for 03:05 (SA time) on Friday, with the final set for 06:40 (SA time) on Saturday.

Silver and gold for Team SA: Henricho Bruintjies and Akani Simbine (Getty Images)

NEXT ON SPORT24X

SA sport's golden night in Australia

2018-04-10 10:24

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Simbine, Bruintjies stun Jamaican star to finish 1-2 in 100m Le Clos completes butterfly treble, breaks record Cameron stuns Peaty, breaks 50m record to win gold Mallett: Sharks gave Boks template to beat All Blacks Schoenmaker storms to second gold in the pool
Stormers’ 2018 ‘final plan’ seems in tatters Simbine, Bruintjies stun Jamaican star to finish 1-2 in 100m Le Clos completes butterfly treble, breaks record Cameron stuns Peaty, breaks 50m record to win gold 5 things we learned at the Masters

Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 