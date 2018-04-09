NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Commonwealth Games

Simbine, Bruintjies stun Jamaican star to finish 1-2 in 100m

2018-04-09 14:18
Henricho Bruintjies and Akani Simbine (Gallo)
Cape Town - South African sprint star Akani Simbine has won the gold medal in the final of the men's 100m at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

Simbine stopped the clock in 10.03 - and in a stunning result, fellow South African Henricho Bruintjies finished in second in 10.17.

The bronze medal went to Jamaica's Yohan Blake in 10.19. 

Blake had been the favourite before start of the race, but he was slow out of the blocks as Simbine took advantage. 

Blake got stronger as the race progressed, but he could not get anywhere near Simbine while Bruintjies held on for the biggest result of his career.

It capped off a fantastic 24 hours for Team South Africa, who claimed nine medals on day five of competition. 

The attention will now turn to Anaso Jobodwana and Clarence Munyai, who will take part in their 200m heats on Tuesday.

Le Clos completes butterfly treble, breaks record

2018-04-09 14:06

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

