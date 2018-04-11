NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Commonwealth Games

Silver, bronze for SA para-athletes on the Gold Coast

2018-04-11 15:49
Reinhardt Hamman Commonwealth Games
Reinhardt Hamman (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - Our South African para-athletes continued to shine at this year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

While Sunette Viljoen threw bronze, Luvo Manyonga and Ruswahl Samaai leapt to their gold and bronze, two more medals were won thanks to our para-athletes.

South Africa's bowls B2/B3 Mixed Pairs team claimed silver medal on Wednesday.

The team consisted of skip Philippus Walker, lead Princess Schroeder, lead director Graham Ward and skip director Johanna van Rooyen.

The B2/B3 classification is for competitors who are blind or partially blind.

It was a highly contested final against Australia, South Africa were struggling from the start as the hosts led 9-1 after the sixth end.

South Africa clawed their way back to put pressure on the Aussies when they were trailing 10-8 after the 12th end. However, they couldn't get ahead of Australia and lost 12-9.

This is South Africa's third medal in lawn bowls of the Games.

On the track, Reinhardt Hamman took bronze in the men's F38 shot put final, which is a classification for disability athletics intended for people with cerebral palsy.

Hamman, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics, threw a season's best of 13.15 to secure a podium finish.

Australia's Cameron Crombie took gold (15.74) and fellow compatriot Marty Jackson took silver (13.74).

Team South Africa currently sit fourth on the overall medal tally with a total of 26 medals - winning 10 gold, 7 silver and 9 bronze.

