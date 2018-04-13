NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Commonwealth Games

Semenya dedicates win to African youth

2018-04-13 14:56
Caster Semenya
Caster Semenya (AP)
Related Links

Mark Etheridge

Cape Town - South Africa's Caster Semenya dedicated her 800m gold at the Commonwealth Games to the rural youth of Africa on Friday.

If ever there was a golden banker for Team South Africa at these Games, it was going to be the double Olympic 800m and reigning world champion.

According to Team SA, Semenya wiped out the 16-year-old Commonwealth record of Seychelles athlete Joanna Houareau.

That time of 1:57.35 was set in Manchester, England back in 2002 and Caster clipped 0.67 seconds off that mark with her victory in 1:56.68.

Runner-up was Kenya's Margaret Wambui in 1:58.07.

In third place was Natoya Goule, the tiny Jamaican who ran a personal best of 1:58.82.

"You know, sometimes when you are winning all the time you run out of emotions," Semenya told Team SA.

"So this win is actually not about me but it's for all the African girls coming from the rural areas who don't believe this is possible.

"But anything is possible... I want this to inspire them and let them believe in themselves."

Particularly hard-hitting words as Semenya herself comes from the dirt-poor rural communities in Limpopo province.

"Obviously, I'd like to do this 800/1 500m double at the next world championships and Olympics and I'll probably be more emotional then but this is like a ladder, another step upwards."

Going back to her roots she said: "People can see on my social media the work I'm doing. When I go back they know what I’m doing.

"It's very important to wake up, make your bed, face the world and work hard so that people take you seriously. And you also have to love yourself. Learn to love yourself, that’s very important."

One thing's for sure... after her golden double on the Gold Coast, it will be hard for South Africa, both rural and suburban, to love her any more!

Her gold medal boosted Team South Africa's tally to 35 - 13 gold, 10 silver and 12 bronze, just five short of their tally in Glasgow, Scotland four years ago and with two days of competition still to run.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Heyns, Du Toit fight back to win at Winelands Encounter

2018-04-13 14:41

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
SA queen of the track Semenya wins gold in 800m Ex-Bok, WP prop calls for Wakefield to step down Proudfoot back in Bok set-up as De Villiers steps down Eddie Jones mulls former Bulls No 8 for SA tour Goosen won't get warm reception in France - ex-Bok
Keith Andrews chats to Sport24 Lions coach to join Bok coaching team Wrestler Erasmus wins gold for Team SA Tipsters: All jittery over Man City! Horror Commonwealth Games for SA hockey

Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 