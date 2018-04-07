NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Commonwealth Games

Schoenmaker storms to gold for Team SA

2018-04-07 13:28
Tatjana Schoenmaker (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Tatjana Schoenmaker has won gold in the women's 200m breaststroke final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

The South African swimmer broke an African record and stopped the clock in a time of 2:22.02.

England's Molly Renshaw came second in a time of 2:23.28 and Welsh swimmer Chloe Tutton finished up the podium in 2:23.42.

Other South Africans in the women's final were Emily Visagie, who finished seventh (2:29.25) and Kaylene Corbett, who finished eighth in 2:29.40.

This is the first time a South African has ever won this event.

Meanwhile, Chad le Clos advanced through to the men's 100m freestyle final after finishing first in his semi-final.

Le Clos, who won gold earlier in the men's 200m butterfly, stopped the clock in a time of 48.61 to finish second fastest overall.

South Africa have now won seven medals at the Commonwealth Games thus far - winning four gold and three bronze.

