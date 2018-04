Cape Town - Henri Schoeman won South Africa's first medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast on Thursday.

Schoeman, the bronze medal winner at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, took gold in the triathlon to open Team SA's medal account in Day 1's early action.

Schoeman's compatriots Richard Murray finished sixth, while Wian Sullwald ended 20th.

The women's race was won by Bermuda's Flora Duffy.