Commonwealth Games

Schoeman in the money after Gold Coast gold

2018-04-05 08:05
Henri Schoeman (File)
Cape Town - Triathlete Henri Schoeman's gold medal in Thursday's race at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast was worth R55 000 to the 2016 Rio Olympic bronze medal winner.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC) has provided Team SA with monetary incentives for the event.

SASCOC promised to award all gold medalists in Australia R55 000 with an extra R12 500 going to their coaches.

Silver medal winners will earn R25 000 with R7 500 for their coach, while bronze medalists will receive R15 000 (R5 000 to their coach).

Incidentally, SASCOC had promised medal winners R500 000, R250 000 and R100 000 for gold, silver and bronze medals in Rio in 2016.

The 2018 Commonwealth Games started on Thursday and will end on April 15.

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
