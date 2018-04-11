NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Commonwealth Games

SA's Jobodwana disqualified from 200m final

2018-04-11 18:14
Anaso Jobodwana (Gallo)
Cape Town - South Africa's Anaso Jobodwana has been disqualified from the men's 200m final at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

READ: Manyonga ticks Games gold off bucket list

Jobodwana jumped the gun off the starting blocks in his semi-final on Wednesday.

The call, however, was that Jobodwana would be allowed to continue and he eventually finished second in a time of 20.61 to qualify for the final.

However, according to Team SA, Jobodwana's Games came crashing down as he learned he had been disqualified for his false start.

This came after he had initially been 'cleared' by technical officials and received the green light to race.

However, Trinidad and Tobago appealed and further reviews of camera footage saw the initial decision overturned.

The disqualification put something of a damper on celebrations at the Carrara Stadium, which saw South Africa pick up three medals in track and field.

Jobodwana sensationally defeated American sprinter Justin Gatlin in the 150m at the the Athletix Grand Prix meeting at Tuks in Pretoria last month.

Clarence Munyai is SA's only hope left in the men's 200m final after qualifying second-fastest overall in his semi-final (20.36 seconds).

The final will take place at 13:56 (SA time) on Thursday.

