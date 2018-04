Cape Town - South Africa's star female athlete, Caster Semenya, has won a second gold medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

Running in her favoured 800m on Friday, there was no stopping SA's queen of the track as she romped to victory, adding to her success in the 1 500m earlier in the week.

Semenya won in a new Commonwealth Games record of 1:56.68.

Kenya's Margaret Wambui was a distant second in 1:58.07, while Jamaica's Natoya Goule took bronze in 1:58.82.