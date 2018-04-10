SA hero Simbine struggles to remember 100m final

Cape
Town - It will go down as one of the great nights in South African sprinting as Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjies claimed
gold and silver, respectively, in the 100m at the Commonwealth Games on
Monday.
Simbine was expected to finish on
the podium, but Bruintjies was a complete outsider.
The 24-year-old Simbine finished
strongest and won comfortably in the end, but the race itself is a bit of a
blur for him.
"I literally only really
remember from the 60m mark," Simbine told the Team SA website.
"I got out and didn’t see
anyone, then I saw myself move [on the stadium television screens] and then I
didn’t see anyone else move and said, 'I actually just won this race'.
"It’s just an amazing
feeling to come here for my country and be able to do this.
"Thanks to my country, my
coach and my family."
It is Simbine's first gold medal
at a major championship and undoubtedly the highlight of his career, but he is
not done yet.
South Africa - with Simbine and
Bruintjies included - will also line up in the 4x100m relay and with Monday
night's result still fresh, they will be backing themselves.
"I'm going home with two
golds for sure," added Simbine.
"This is such a great
achievement to get not one but two SA sprinters on to a podium at an event like
this, something to really celebrate.
"I’m just hoping that this
inspires the youngsters back home to get out and come to training in the belief
that they can get to the stage where we are."