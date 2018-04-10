SA hero Simbine struggles to remember 100m final

Cape Town - It will go down as one of the great nights in South African sprinting as Akani Simbine and Henricho Bruintjies claimed gold and silver, respectively, in the 100m at the Commonwealth Games on Monday.

Simbine was expected to finish on the podium, but Bruintjies was a complete outsider.

The 24-year-old Simbine finished strongest and won comfortably in the end, but the race itself is a bit of a blur for him.

"I literally only really remember from the 60m mark," Simbine told the Team SA website.

"I got out and didn’t see anyone, then I saw myself move [on the stadium television screens] and then I didn’t see anyone else move and said, 'I actually just won this race'.

"It’s just an amazing feeling to come here for my country and be able to do this.

"Thanks to my country, my coach and my family."

It is Simbine's first gold medal at a major championship and undoubtedly the highlight of his career, but he is not done yet.

South Africa - with Simbine and Bruintjies included - will also line up in the 4x100m relay and with Monday night's result still fresh, they will be backing themselves.

"I'm going home with two golds for sure," added Simbine.

"This is such a great achievement to get not one but two SA sprinters on to a podium at an event like this, something to really celebrate.

"I’m just hoping that this inspires the youngsters back home to get out and come to training in the belief that they can get to the stage where we are."