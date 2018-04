Cape Town - Wenda Nel added to Team SA's medal tally at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Thursday.

Running in the women's 400m hurdles out of Lane 6, Nel crossed the line in third place, picking up the bronze medal for her efforts - and R15 000 from the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

Nel finished in a time of 54.96 with Jamaica's Janieve Russell taking gold in 54.33, followed by Scotland's Eilidh Doyle (54.80).