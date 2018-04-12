Munyai flops in 200m final on Gold Coast

Cape Town - South Africa's Clarence Munyai has failed in his bid to medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast on Thursday.

Munyai shocked the world when he smashed the South Africa record over 200m at the recent SA National Championship, running a blistering 19.69 - the 10th fastest time in history.

However, Munyai, who entered the race as comfortably the fastest man in the field, finished a distant fourth in a pedestrian 20.58.

England's Zharnel Hughes, who crossed the line first, was later disqualified for a lane infringement, handing the win to Trinidad & Tobago's Jereem Richards in 20.12.

Canada's Aaron Brown was elevated to the silver medal in 20.34, while Northern Ireland's Leon Reid took bronze in 20.55.