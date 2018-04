Cape Town - South Africa's Luvo Manyonga soared to the gold medal in the men's long jump at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast on Wednesday.

Manyonga, who won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the gold medal at last year's IAAF World Championships in London, won with his final round leap of 8.41m, which was a new Commonwealth Games record.



Australia's Henry Frayne (8.33m) was a surprise second, ahead of another South African, Ruswahl Samaai, in third (8.22m).