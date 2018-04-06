NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Commonwealth Games

Le Clos flies to Commonwealth Games gold

2018-04-06 12:05
Chad le Clos (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Chad le Clos won Team South Africa's second gold medal in the final of the 50m butterfly at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast on Friday. 

Le Clos finished in a time of 23.37 on what is a busy night for the 2012 Olympic gold medalist.

Ryan Coetzee (23.73), meanwhile, finished third to claim bronze for South Africa as Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter finished second.

Le Clos went on to finish in seventh place in the 200m freestyle later in the session, and will be back in the pool for the 4x100m freestyle relay final (14:07, SA time).

Henri Schoeman won South Africa's first gold in the triathlon on Thursday.

