Commonwealth Games

Le Clos fastest into 50m butterfly final

2018-04-05 13:05
Chad le Clos (Getty Images)
Cape Town - South African swimming star Chad le Clos qualified fastest for the final in the men's 50m butterfly at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast on Thursday.

Swimming in the second semi-final, Le Clos touched the wall in 23.53, while compatriot Ryan Coetzee finished second in 23.79 in what proved to be the joint-second fastest overall time.

In the first semi-final, Brad Tandy finished sixth in 24:35 and missed out on a spot in the final.

The race was thrown wide open after the disqualification of favourite, England's Ben Proud, in the heats.

