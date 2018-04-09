Le Clos completes butterfly treble, breaks record

Cape Town - South Africa's Chad le Clos claimed his third gold medal of the 2018 Commonwealth Games after winning the 100m butterfly on Monday.

Le Clos won in a time of 50.65 - a new Commonwealth Games record - finishing ahead of England's James Guy (51.31) and Australia's Grant Irvine (51.50).

READ: Schoenmaker storms to second gold

READ: Cameron stuns Peaty, sets new CG record

The South African was just ahead at the 50m turn and looked like he might be fading, but he was strong in the second half of the race as he won comfortably in the end.

It is also the 25-year-old's 16th medal at the Commonwealth Games.

Le Clos had already won gold in the 50m and 200m butterfly at this year's showpiece.