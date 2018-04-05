NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |   AUTOTRADER  |  
 
 
Commonwealth Games

I'd rather win silver, says Le Clos after rival's DQ

2018-04-05 07:57
Chad le Clos (Getty)
Related Links

Gold Coast - South Africa's Chad le Clos said on Thursday he would rather come second in the Commonwealth Games 50m butterfly after gold medal favourite Ben Proud was disqualified for a false start. 

READ: Schoeman wins triathlon gold for Team SA

Proud dominated Le Clos in their heat and clocked what would have been a Games record 22:84 seconds, but England's defending champion was adjudged to have moved early on the blocks. 

It left Le Clos as the fastest swimmer in the morning's prelims in Gold Coast with a time of 23.53. But the four-time world champion insisted he would prefer to line up against Proud than go for gold without him. 

"Absolutely, I'd rather come second - straight up," Le Clos said. 

"I'd rather come second to somebody that deserves to win, but we'll see what happens." 

"I didn't see him flinch at all," added Le Clos, who is contesting seven events in Australia as he bids to become the most successful athlete in Commonwealth Games history. 

"No one likes to see that. As you can see he's clearly the best 50m fly swimmer in the world. Hopefully they can overturn that, but it is what it is. Whether he's there or not, I'm going to swim to win." 

The England team lodged an appeal but Proud, whose illegal swim was just 0.4 seconds short of a world record, is unlikely to be reinstated for Thursday's semi-finals. 

Le Clos, who shot to fame at the 2012 London Olympics by stunning swimming legend Michael Phelps in the 200m butterfly, is six Commonwealth Games medals behind shooters Mick Gault and Philip Adams, who lead the way with 18. 

"I didn't think I'd be first because I was so far behind," Le Clos said after trailing Proud home in his heat. 

"I think it's a season's best and close to my best time," added the 25-year-old. 

"I'm not putting any pressure on myself for the 50m because I'm not really a 50m guy. But it's a good sign for the 100m and 200m for sure." 

A double world champion in both the 100m and 200m butterfly, Le Clos left the 2016 Rio Olympics with two silver medals after his parents were diagnosed with cancer before the Games. 

The South African pin-up is contesting the 50m, 100m and 200m butterfly and 100m and 200m freestyle, plus two relays in Gold Coast's outdoor pool. 

Le Clos warned he will swim even quicker in Friday's final, once he shaves off his designer stubble. 

"I still need to shave down and hopefully go faster," he said.

"I'll shave for tomorrow."

NEXT ON SPORT24X

UFC officially strips McGregor of title

49 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Armed robbers hit Newlands in Easter weekend raid Warne wants more heads to roll after SA tour shambles Faf unsure of post-2019 future as exodus looms Proteas in the money following ICC ranking cut-off Outrageous Ronaldo goal stuns football world
WANTED: Second spinner for Proteas Armed robbers hit Newlands in Easter weekend raid SA’s Masters hopes rest on King Louis Du Preez: Hurricanes the No 1 team in New Zealand Proteas in the money following ICC ranking cut-off

Vote

Besides the 'Big 3' of rugby, cricket and soccer, which of the 'smaller' sports in South Africa do you enjoy the most?

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Steve Smith breaks down in emotional ball-tampering apology
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Absa Premiership action hots up!

The 2017/18 Absa Premiership season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 