Commonwealth Games

Golden boy Chad shatters 200m fly Games record

2018-04-07 11:55
Chad le Clos (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Chad le Clos has won gold for South Africa in the men's 200m butterfly on Saturday at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

Swimming in lane 6, Le Clos stopped the clock in a Commonwealth Games record time of 1:54.00.

Le Clos made history by becoming the second man to win the same event for the third consecutive Games in a row.

Australia's David Morgan picked up silver in 1:56.36 and Scotland's Duncan Scott took bronze (1:56.60).

This is Le Clos' second gold medal in the Games after finishing in the top spot in the men's 50m butterfly on Friday.

Le Clos is now just four medals behind shooters Mick Gault and Philip Adams, who lead the all-time Commonwealth Games tally with 18.

Meanwhile, Cameron van der Burgh secured bronze in the men's 100m breaststroke in at time of 59.44 as England's Adam Peaty broke a Games record stopping the clock in 58.84 and British James Wilby took silver (59.43).

South Africa currently have six Commonwealth Games medals, winning three gold (Le Clos twice and Henri Schoeman) and three bronze (Ryan Coetzee, Mona Pretorius and Van der Burgh) thus far.

Joshua set to face Wilder or Povetkin next - promoter

2018-04-07 10:39

